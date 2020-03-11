We come from the future
Subscribe
Toys and Collectibles

This Excellent Art Show Is a 'Head' Above the Rest

Germain Lussier
Filed to:This is Awesome
This is AwesomeSpoke ArtMatt RitchieMiles Ritchie
439
Save
One of the amazing pieces of art in “Heads Up!” by Matt Ritchie.
One of the amazing pieces of art in “Heads Up! by Matt Ritchie.
Photo: Spoke Art
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Get it? Because it’s all heads.

“Heads Up!” is the title of a joint exhibition by father-son duo Matt Ritchie and Miles Ritchie currently on display at Recess in San Francisco. The two artists tackled all manner of pop culture characters in their unique, bright, handcrafted style, bringing to life characters from comic books, horror movies, and so much more.

Advertisement

In addition to a ton of amazing wood sculptures, Matt Ritchie was able to paint on blank comic books and then get them professionally graded, making for truly unique, one of a kind mashups of original art, comic book, and collectible. Here’s a gallery of just a few pieces in the show.

And here are some more images of the show on display at Recess...

Advertisement

While the show is currently on display, the whole thing will go up online, and for sale, on Thursday, March 12. Keep an eye on everybodylovesrecess.com.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Ice-Locked Arctic Science Expedition Faces Challenges After Team Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Scotland Was the Real 'Jurassic Park’ During the Reign of Dinosaurs, Newfound Footprints Suggest

You Can Finally See What Would've Happened If a Phone Poll Hadn't Killed Jason Todd

Wheel of Time's Rosamund Pike Feels She Was Called to Play Moiraine