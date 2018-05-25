Image: Disney

Come for Ewan McGregor shrieking “POOH!?” in the most chipper accent possible. Stay for the absolute adorableness of Pooh and friends going on their greatest quest yet: to save Christopher Robin from... a mid-life crisis?



Debuted exclusively on The Ellen Show today, the new trailer for Christopher Robin paints a much fuller, and altogether more heartwarming, picture of the film’s story. The film sees a grown-up Christopher Robin (McGregor) struggle to balance life in a dead-end job and time with his family, only for his childhood friend Pooh to show up in need of help. When Robin relents and returns to the hundred acre wood, Pooh and the gang find it’s not them that needs helping, but Christopher himself:

Oh god, it’s so adorable, I can’t stand it.

The raggedy, fluffy toy stylization of Pooh and friends really works in the live-action setting—that, and there’s still something utterly delightful about seeing these characters interacting with the “real” world of Christopher’s adult life that makes this just seem like a ton of fun. Given that the trailer also hints at Pooh and Christopher’s relationship transitioning to the next generation with his daughter Madeline, I’m already anticipating Toy Story 3 levels of heartwrenching goodness by the end of this, and I can’t wait.

Christopher Robin hits theaters August 3.