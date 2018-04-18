Image: Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright was a guest on Good Morning America today, and as part of an interview that also included some very adorable Shuri and Black Panther cosplayers, she brought a brief Avengers: Infinity War clip that follows up on pretty much the one shot of Shuri we’ve actually seen in the trailers.

If you’re desperately trying to avoid every little thing from the movie with just nine days to go, this is your chance to flee. Everyone else, skip to 4:18 in the video to below to see the clip:

Don’t have much use for those seven PhD’s when you’re in the same room as Wakanda’s smartest teenager, do you Bruce? But seriously, the look on Vision’s face when Shuri torches Tony and Bruce for the hatchet job that created him in the first place is priceless. Please, let a good chunk of Infinity War’s runtime be dedicated to Shuri wondering how any of these supposed geniuses got anything done without her insight. Sure, everyone else wants to see superheroes punching Thanos, but I want that!

Avengers: Infinity War arrives April 27.