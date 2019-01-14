Photo: Universal

No one watches a Halloween movie and thinks, “You know? I think Michael Myers is too deranged.” But if this deleted scene was kept in the recent movie, there’s a chance that could’ve happened. io9 is excited, and a little bit terrified, to exclusively debut the scene.

Before you click to watch, please note the scene is called “Jog to a Hanging Dog,” so proceed at your own risk. It’s freaking messed up.

We’re sorry. We’re so, so sorry to show you this on a Monday. Not the healthiest way to start a week. But it is an interesting scene. Of course that’s Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) out for a jog who comes across the gruesome gathering. The culprit is, obviously, Michael Myers, recently returned to Haddonfield.

According to an interview with Collider, the scene was cut for a few reasons, none of which were that it was too disturbing. “We had a few scenes that were cool in their own right, but just didn’t work with the pacing of the movie,” director David Gordon Green said. “And so his first presence, even before his first human kill in the first cut of the movie, which was way too long and had pacing problems—we had to try to massage and figure that out—it was actually a pretty interesting scene of Allison on a jog and sees this dog hung upside down in a tree.” Which, of course, now you’ve seen.

He’s right though. It’s an interesting scene for a few reasons, but it definitely doesn’t quite fit. We already know Michael is coming, so to warn us again undercuts that. We even know he’s already killed some people to get the truck and his mask back, so what does this add? Plus, if he has the mask already, did he take it off to drive? And why kill the dog? Is it because he killed a dog 40 years ago? The scene just raises too many questions...plus, you kill a dog. So it’s cut. Nevertheless, it’s always fascinating to see things like this.

This scene and more are on the home release of Halloween, which is out on digital now; it’ll be on Blu-ray, 4K, and everything else, tomorrow, January 15.

Correction: According to horror writer Brian Collins, this scene would have taken place before he got the mask.

