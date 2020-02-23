We come from the future
MoviesStar Wars

This Creepy Star Wars Fan Film Shows the Plight of a Lone Stormtrooper After the Battle of Endor

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Star Wars
Star WarsReturn Of The JediFan FilmsStormtroopersEwoksYouTubeLucasfilmDisney
949
Save
A Stormtrooper in the forest.
Screenshot: Screencap via YouTube

As a lot of Imperials learned after the Battle of Endor, siding with Palpatine was a bad idea. One doesn’t exactly feel sympathetic to space fascists, but even so, it’s hard to deny that surviving the aftermath of a fight like that must have been a rough time.

“Alone,” a Star Wars fan film by YouTuber cinecuster, is a grim look at the fate of one Stormtrooper in the wake of the climax of Return of the Jedi. The Rebels have won, Palpatine’s inner circle has been thoroughly dismantled, and then—this trooper wakes up, alone, on the forest moon of Endor. Confused, wounded, but alive. For now.

What follows is a disorienting, grim, and frankly creepy look at the aftermath of the Battle of Endor from the other side. The lush, beautiful forest and friendly Ewoks of Return of the Jedi change here into a horrific labyrinth of trees and well, bloodthirsty monsters. Remember how the Ewoks tried to eat people in that one Forces of Destiny short? “Alone” takes that bit of canon very seriously. (Yikes.)

Advertisement

But it’s a well-made bit of unease, certainly, with fine acting and a great look. It’s amazing what you can pull off with one dude in a Stormtrooper outfit and some trees. Check it out.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

After 60 Years, You Can Now Draw Perfect Circles on Etch a Sketch

Google’s Message to Huawei Device Users: Do Not Use the Side Door to Install Google Apps

Famed DIY Rocketeer “Mad” Mike Hughes Dies While Trying to Launch Another Homemade Rocket

Intrepid Fans Found a Set of Hidden Trailers for Westworld Season 3