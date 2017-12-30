Image: Screenshot via YouTube

What can I say? I’m a sucker for good Lego art. And this, my friends, is fantastic Lego art.

Created by Huxley Berg Studios, this recreation of one of The Last Jedi’s most taut, thrilling scenes is not only wonderfully accurate to the original. It’s also artful in its own right. Synced with the audio from the film, it’s enough to make a body wish for a full Lego adaptation of the movie.



Somehow, Kylo Ren’s moral uncertainty is palpable, even in Lego form. Suffice it to say the entire video—even the YouTube description—is one huge spoiler. You can watch it below, and be sure to admire those lightsaber effects at the end.



