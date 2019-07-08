Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Hawkins is about to get real animated. This new short film takes highlights from Stranger Things’ first two seasons and flips them, well, Upside Down.

Octopie has released a new short fan film from animation studio Humouring the Fates, which has previously turned everything from Halo to the stars of Gearbox’s Battleborn into animated heroes. Appropriately, it’s called “If Stranger Things was an 80s anime.”

It takes some of the biggest moments from the Netflix series and imagines them as a 1980s-style anime saga. I’d argue the animation is more akin to the 2000s-era of Western animation that emulated the Japanese style, kind of like Totally Spies (one of my favorite shows), but that’s very much a niche critique.

Advertisement

The video, which clocks in at under two minutes, is a fun montage through Stranger Things’ coolest moments. It’s not only fun to watch, it’s helpful if you’re trying to remember the highlights from the series as you’re binging the third season of Stranger Things, which came out on July 4. Of course, you can also check out our recap of the first two seasons for that, along with our review of the latest journey into Hawkins’ supernatural underbelly.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.