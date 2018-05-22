Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Marvel Studios

I mean, there is a reason he’s so good at playing the God of Mischief.



Tom Hiddleston has long been known for being a dab hand at accents, but it’s a talent that extends to impersonating his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars... mainly, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, as this wonderful video making its way around Twitter proves:

It’s a pretty good Chris Evans! Honestly, the MCU should’ve leaned on this and had Loki taking the piss out of all the Avengers and mimicking them during the first Avengers. You know, given them some actual reasons to assemble and fight him off instead of, say, killing poor Agent Coulson. Funny voices are better than casual murder of your faves, after all.