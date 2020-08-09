This Cast Photo Brings Together the Ragtag Heroes of BBC's The Watch

This is not a Discworld adaptation you’ve seen before.
BBC’s newest attempt to adapt Terry Pratchett’s seminal fantasy series is The Watch, a modernized, slickly stylish take on Pratchett’s City Watch, a subsection of the Discworld universe influenced by noir, cynicism, and procedurals. In short: these misfits are trying to keep the city safe. And they’re going to have a hard time doing it and staying on the right side of morality in the process. In a new photo, the stars gather, giving us our best look yet at just what the show is going to look like.
This is not how I pictured them in the books, but I can’t say I hate it. Meet the whole crew: Lady Ramkin, Captain Vimes, Cheery, Angua, Detritus, Carrot. I’m interested in what the show’s version of Death is going to look like. Hopefully just a creepy cloak; you can’t really beat a creepy personified cloak.
Whether you’re a Discworld-loving skeptic or intrigued by what you see, The Watch is coming, starring Richard Dormer and Lara Rossi, in January 2021.
DISCUSSION
As something of a stick in the mud I really dislike the casting (coz it’s not wots in the book), not something i’m usually victim to.
Pratchett has seen very little of his stuff done in a worth fashion and maybe this takes the ideas and runs with it, but i would have liked something that looked like it had a budget for once and brought the magic of the novels into life.
It doesn’t help that when I guessed who was who in the pictures (the ones that came out like 6 months ago) I got it wrong.. and from that moment it was already losing me.