This Behind-the-Scenes Video Unpacks the Process Behind the Latest Short Trek, ‘The Girl Who Made the Stars’

From “The Girl Who Made the Stars”. Image : CBS

Star Trek has only been animated a few times in its lengthy history. But as the recent animated couple of Short Treks prove, the series translates incredibly well to the medium. Thanks to CBS All Access, we now have a better look at how it was made.



In a behind-the-scenes featurette featuring the short’s director, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and the creators at Pixomondo who animated one of those shorts. “The Girl Who Made the Stars” is a mythic take on raising children in the Star Trek universe, a bedtime story that gives a glimpse into how people in this future imagine folklore, the lessons children need to learn, and the childhood of Michael Burnham herself. The short offers a bit of magic to a universe that doesn’t have a lot of magic in it, and opens up a new imaginative space in Star Trek. Having an insight into its creation, and the clear love and care that went into making it, is extremely compelling.

The magic and mythology of “The Girl Who Made the Stars” is viewable on CBS All Access, and it’s well worth the watch.



