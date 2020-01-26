This Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Explores the Raw, Jovial Energy of Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Image : Screencap via YouTube

The Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey looks like so much fun. From the colors to the characters, to the sheer bursting energy that each released bit of footage has had, the whole package seems like a much more interesting space to occupy than most other glimpses of the DC Universe we’ve gotten on film.

In a new featurette, the cast and director of the film sit down to discuss just what feels so special about the film’s energy. Interspersed with brief snippets of new footage, they talk about the characters, their dynamics, and the production work that went into making it all function. Of particular interest is some glimpses at the behind-the-scenes training that went into the film’s fight choreography, which apparently started with learning basic skills and even real fighting techniques, before building those out into the choreographed routines that would go on film.

I see a lot of these types of videos, and it rarely feels like the people behind these films are having as much fun as the Birds of Prey people are having. I don’t know what, if anything, that means about the quality of the movie. But it means at least that the promotional materials are a joy to watch.



