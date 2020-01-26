We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

This Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Explores the Raw, Jovial Energy of Birds of Prey

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Birds of Prey
1.6K
3
1
Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.
Image: Screencap via YouTube

The Harley Quinn-led Birds of Prey looks like so much fun. From the colors to the characters, to the sheer bursting energy that each released bit of footage has had, the whole package seems like a much more interesting space to occupy than most other glimpses of the DC Universe we’ve gotten on film.

In a new featurette, the cast and director of the film sit down to discuss just what feels so special about the film’s energy. Interspersed with brief snippets of new footage, they talk about the characters, their dynamics, and the production work that went into making it all function. Of particular interest is some glimpses at the behind-the-scenes training that went into the film’s fight choreography, which apparently started with learning basic skills and even real fighting techniques, before building those out into the choreographed routines that would go on film.

I see a lot of these types of videos, and it rarely feels like the people behind these films are having as much fun as the Birds of Prey people are having. I don’t know what, if anything, that means about the quality of the movie. But it means at least that the promotional materials are a joy to watch. 

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

Margot Robbie Talks Her Struggle to Get Birds of Prey Made

Black Canary's Birds of Prey Powers Were Influenced by the Injustice Games

14 Women Directing Genre Movies We're Excited to Watch

Megan Thee Stallion's Birds of Prey Music Video Gives Us a Killer Track and Even More New Footage

About the author

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

EmailTwitterPosts