Image: Universal Pictures

We did not love Glass, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing there to dig into.

This featurette, released by Universal Pictures in promotion of the film, focuses on Sarah Paulson’s character, a rigid, brilliant psychologist who is fascinated by the three “super” people in the cast and is attempting to convince them that they are not, in fact, comic book characters.

Even if you don’t like this movie, there’s something powerful about Paulson’s performance here, which radiates a deal of tense authority and strained compassion. She cares about these people, even as she’s distant from them and attempting to dissuade their beliefs. Getting a closer look at her is compelling. Check it out below, and Glass opens January 18.

