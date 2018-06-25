Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You can sit here all you want and tell me that the Adam West-era Batman theme song isn’t fantastic, but you’d be lying. Lying, I say. The very good people at Monster Truck Ninja know this to be true, and have given all of Gotham’s best (and worst) the chance to boogie to the iconic music in an excellent CG video that encapsulates what makes classic stop-motion animation so great.

It’s not like there’s never a time for the Batusi (there always is), but it’s definitely made that much better when it’s contrasted with Catwoman doing the robot.