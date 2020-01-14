This Baby Yoda Necklace Will Reach Right Into Your Heart

Become a clan of two. Photo : RockLove

He is the most precious thing in the galaxy...and in our hearts. The first Baby Yoda merchandise for The Mandalorian was disappointing to say the least. And though we finally have a few things to look forward to in the toy arena, now we can say the Child is chic.

RockLove has unveiled a new limited edition Star Wars necklace depicting Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, which just completed its first season and has already been renewed for a second. RockLove CEO and designer Allison Cimino told StarWars.com she was “begging [Lucasfilm] if we could work on this adorable new character” immediately after seeing the premiere.

The three-dimensional pendant is sterling silver with adorable hand-painted enamel eyes, and it features an “outstretched hand like he’s eagerly reaching for Mando’s silver ball.” Each one is hand-designed so they all look distinct from one another. And I’ve got to say: For being such a small pendant, they nailed the face. Look how serene he is. He just wants his Dadalorian!

Photo : RockLove

The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were keen on keeping Baby Yoda a secret until the first episode aired. It was great for storytelling but terrible for consumers, as the series didn’t have any Baby Yoda merchandise ready to go when the series debuted. Disney promised there would be some in time for the holidays, which technically happened. It was around Thanksgiving that the first stuff started coming out, and it was quite disappointing. Most of the official, non-ripoff stuff since then has also been fairly simple.

RockLove’s “The Child” necklace is currently available for pre-order. It costs $135 and releases on March 15.

