Marvel released a new TV spot for Infinity War today, and it packs in a ton of new footage to its short runtime.

It’s especially focused on Wakanda, featuring some fantastic moments with T’Challa, the Dora Millaje, and one beautiful, warm-hearted little reunion that’ll be enough to make a Stucky shipper out of anyone.

Basically, every part of it is perfect. Enjoy.

“What did you imagine?”

“The Olympics. Maybe even a Starbucks.”

