Avengers: Endgame isn’t just the end of a major epoch in the MCU, it’s a culmination of a decade’s worth of movies. To reflect that, Fandango’s Movieclips has mashed up Endgame footage with dramatic moments and trailer clips from almost all the movies that came before.

The Ultimate Trailer Mashup is a well-edited exercise in looking both forward and backward. From the last sacrifices all the way back to the first, to the moments of drama and death that got us from Coulson’s loss in Avengers to the big dusting in Infinity War.

It’s only a few days left until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. This trailer mashup is a nice victory lap, and a reminder of how far these movies have come. Endgame opens April 26th.

