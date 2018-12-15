Image: Screencap via YouTube

Well, this certainly is a thing someone made: what if all of the Avengers were, in fact, much more similar than they appeared? What if Marvel’s two most overmarketed properties merged together into one big superhero movie mess? What if… everyone… was… Deadpool.

Yep, thank YouTuber Mightyraccoon! for this monument to the glory of a good, albeit a bit nonsensical, fan parody. “Avengers: Endgame but everybody is DEADPOOL” is precisely what it says on the tin, a fan-edited and fan-voiced rendition of the new Avengers trailer, except every hero and villain is replaced… by Deadpool.

“I hope this doesn’t work,” says one Deadpool to another.



“Let’s hope it does,” says the other Deadpool. “’Cause I don’t want to see a fifth Avengers movie.”



That is a Deadpool-worthy sentiment, and this is a Deadpool-worthy trailer. Check it out.



Avengers: Endgame comes out April 26, 2019.



(Thanks to Comic Book Resources for digging up the trailer.)

