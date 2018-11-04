Image: Marvel Studios

After the snap, everything changed. The Earth, all life on it, and on every planet, entirely changed shape. What was that like? What would it be like to survive? And who would you blame?

Those are the questions pondered by “Aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War”, a neat little fan film created by Pursue News. Put together by two creators in India, the film explores Earth after Thanos’s victory, and does so with a degree of seriousness—until it doesn’t. I don’t want to spoil the twist here, but it made me laugh, and is sure to make some parts of the fandom very happy.



Avengers: Infinity War is out now, and until Avengers 4 comes out next year we can just debate who’s to blame for Thanos’s victory.

