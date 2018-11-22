Image: All images by Luis Melo

There was once a time when movie posters—not movie trailers—did all the heavy lifting to convey the magic and wonder promised by a film’s upcoming release. Portugal-based artist Luis Melo does the kind of illustration work that speaks to those wonderful posters of yesteryear in a truly masterful way.

Though Melo’s influences are vast and varied, the idea running through all of his art is to turn every scene into a “visual funk party,” where all of his artistic obsessions are put front and center. Melo’s work doesn’t always end up evoking movie posters, but his illustrations all immediately give you a sense of the epic stories that inspired them and how they’d lend themselves to the big screen.

