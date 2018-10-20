Illustration: Asia Kendrick-Horton

This is a fantastic She-Ra.

Drawn by Asia Kendrick-Horton, who has drawn for clients like IDW Publishing and Nicki Minaj, this lush portrait offers a distinct but fantastic interpretation of She-Ra. Drawing a bit from the art for the upcoming Netflix-produced reboot, Kendrick-Horton’s work renders She-Ra with a combination of poise and ferocity, her sword ready, eager to fight and protect.

She’s really cool, is what I’m saying.



If you dig Kendrick-Horton’s art, you can find her portfolio here, and check out her tumblr, too.



Netflix’s version of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power comes out on November 16, 2018.