Illustration: Scott Saslow

If you want to master something, do it a lot. Artist Scott Saslow took that to heart when he, a couple years ago, embarked on a project to create one movie poster a day. Now, he’s still making posters, and his work is incredible—minimal but iconic, made with a deft awareness of exactly how to translate a film into a single arresting image.

Illustration: Scott Saslow

Scott Saslow was generous enough to share some of his work with io9 to feature, and it’s impressive stuff. The Suspiria poster, in particular, is an excellent design, creepy and communicative. And the The Shape of Water poster is delightfully literal.



Image: Scott Saslow

Illustration: Scott Saslow

Illustration: Scott Saslow

If you dig Scott's work, you can see his portfolio here, or follow his Instagram.



Correction: The post originally said a poster per “year” which, obviously, was a mistake. It has been corrected to per “decade.” Kidding. Per “day.”