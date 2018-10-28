A good story of success and opportunity is a lot of fun. When that story is an immensely charming cartoon, it’s even better.

Courtesy of BBC Two’s Black Hollywood, this short clip pairs John Boyega’s incredibly charming story about being cast in The Force Awakens with equally charming animation, making the story pop. See how Boyega became Finn, a fun little story that involves some white lies, an expensive cab ride, and… activating a lightsaber in a restaurant? Okay, that part probably didn’t happen.