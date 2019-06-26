Image: HBO

If you’re going to release a complete box set for the entire series of Game of Thrones, that shit better be epic. And “epic” is exactly the word to describe “Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection,” a massive 33-disc set coming this December.

The set, which include all eight seasons of Game of Thrones (obviously), comes packaged in a wooden shadow box where each season lines up to make a 3D diorama of sorts. Here’s a closer look at the finished cover, with art by Robert Ball.

Image: HBO

Take that and then look at the top image, and you begin to see how this set fits together.

Of course, from there, there’s a massive list of special features, which you can read in full a little further down. But the highlight is a never-before-seen reunion shot live in Belfast, hosted by Conan O’Brien. Sean Bean, Jason Momoa, and other actors from past GOT seasons returned to join the festivities. Here’s a sneak peek.

And here’s a sneak peek of the set itself.

So, what’s this bad boy going to cost? Well, it’s fairly affordable, all things considered. It’s up for pre-order on Amazon for just $250. Not bad. It’s out December 3.

Here’s a full list of special features.

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

A reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos. Bonus content and retail exclusive videos from previously released individual season box sets, totaling more than 15 hours of extra materials for fans to explore when they’ve finished watching the series.

Complete Series and Season 8 formats also exclusively feature:

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

A documentary featured on DVD in two parts by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season. When Winter Falls: Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season 8, Episode 3.

Exclusive 30-minute featurette with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with major stars and behind-the-scenes players, breaking down all that went into the colossal filming of the “Battle of Winterfell” in Season 8, Episode 3. Duty is the Death of Love: A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

A compelling look at how the team behind Game of Thrones and its major stars, including Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, brought the show to its conclusion in the series finale, “The Iron Throne.” Audio Commentaries: 10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season.

10 Audio Commentaries with cast and crew, including the show’s creators, Benioff and Weiss, on the final season. Deleted and Extended Scenes: 5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8.

5 never-before-seen deleted or extended scenes from season 8. Histories and Lore: New animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.

