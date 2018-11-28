Yesterday, Disney released a trailer for Artemis Fowl, a movie coming out in August. Last week, the studio released a trailer for The Lion King, a movie coming out in July. But there’s a movie coming out in May that does not yet have a trailer: the untitled Avengers 4.
There’s a reason for this, of course. Disney is building anticipation and excitement by delaying the big event, which will almost certainly contain the title unveiling as well.
Don’t worry, it’s coming.
Both the film’s director and producer have promised the trailer will be here before the end of the year, which is approaching rapidly. The question is when. Tomorrow, the next day, next week? We don’t know. However, while we all patiently wait (or not-so-patiently, as the internet at large would reveal), we thought we’d give you some ideas of things to do in the meantime:
- Sleep
- Go to work
- Play with your pets
- Watch a movie (or 10)
- Start a new TV show
- Dust your apartment
- Drink more water
- Paint a picture
- Take a walk
- Build a Lego set
- Read a book
- Read a comic book (or 50)
- Buy groceries
- Fire up a video game
- Do your holiday shopping
Really, you can do anything as you wait for the trailer for Avengers 4. That’s the point.
Advertisement
The one thing you probably don’t need to do is speculate on when the trailer is coming out, because it’s not like it’s going to be some tiny, quiet event you’ll miss. You will know when it happens.
And then you’ll just need to refer back to this list while you wait for the actual movie to be released.
The untitled Avengers film is currently scheduled for release May 3.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.
Advertisement