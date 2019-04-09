Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: MGM (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

They may not be cutting the buds off of roses or burning pilgrims at the stake, but this family is still here to have some a devilishly good time in the first teaser trailer for The Addams Family animated film.



MGM has released the first teaser for The Addams Family, the latest film about our favorite gothic household. While light on the details, it makes sure to let us know that this is “not” the average American family pasted onto the back of minivans as silly stickers. They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they also like blowing up parts of their own house in not-so-friendly games of Battleship.

Advertisement

The Addams Family stars Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. My coworkers may kill me for even suggesting this about Theron and Isaac, but at first listen they sound... all right. I’m missing the raw sexuality their live-action predecessors brought to the table. I mean okay, I get it, they’re animated. And it’s more for little kids than Pre-Teen Beth who was first learning that weird sexy is the best kind of sexy.

The movie also stars Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Wednesday, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. Allison Janney plays Margaux Needler, a reality TV makeover host who yearns to transform the Addams family residence into “suburban pastel perfection,” according to EW. It’s being directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party) and takes inspiration from the original New Yorker cartoons, which were later turned into the 1960s TV series and the ever-amazing films from the ‘90s.

The Addams Family comes out October 11.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.