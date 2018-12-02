Image: Éric Allard

What’s better than a good bad guy? Two good bad guys rolled into one. Two great tastes that taste evil together.

Éric Allard is a 2D artist for Frima Studios, a video game company in Quebec. In his spare time, he does snazzy character art. With his permission, I’m happy to share some of his work on io9.



Illustration: Éric Allard

Illustration: Éric Allard

Meet Darth Maleficient and, uh, Mr. Freezewalker, I guess? Combining Disney properties with Star Wars and Batman with Game of Thrones, both of these pieces do a great job of marrying character aesthetics in a way that’s really striking. Maleficient’s sickly green color is a really strong contrast with Vader’s usual black-and-red, and Mr. Freeze looks sharp with that sword.

To check out more of Allard’s art, you can find his DeviantArt here.

