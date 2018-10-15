Two fans of the Alien franchise took their maternity pictures to a whole other level. We just had to find out more.

Like a lot of expectant parents, Todd and Nicole Cameron of British Columbia took to Facebook to post some seemingly innocent and normal photos as they await the birth of their child. They start sweet then, well, you probably can guess where this is going. You have to go through all of these, in order.

Todd and Nicole Cameron's maternity photos

And so, the Camerons are proud to announce the arrival of their little Xenomorph, Burston, who you can now follow on Instagram at @burstonoutcameron.

“This particular idea came about when I was at a garage sale and found a model of an Aliens Chestburster,” Todd Cameron told io9 via email. “I brought it home, of course, and as I was putting it together and painting it, the idea of a maternity shoot came to me. Nicole wasn’t interested in a traditional maternity shoot so our planning began.”

They recruited their friend, photographer Li Carter (follow her on Instagram here), to take the actual photos and the planning began.

“The funniest part for us was laying in a cold wet field, covered in fake blood and just laughing our hearts out, hoping that the farm hands wouldn’t drive by and see us in our current conditions,” Cameron said. “I have to give huge props to Nicole for shivering on a rainy day in the muddy pumpkin patch and getting splattered with blood all while eight and a half months pregnant.”

The shoot took about 45 minutes in total and has gotten a bit of a mixed response online.

“Some people have expressed distaste for the photo shoot but the interesting thing has been watching other individuals defend our shoot and our idea of fun,” Cameron said. “The experience has been overwhelmingly positive and fun.”

As for when their real baby will see the photos, Cameron thinks it’ll be at least a few years.

“I think we will wait till our child is 12 or so to show these pictures,” Cameron said. “In reality, this is, in a way, our child’s first Halloween costume, it went viral, and our child won’t know for years.”