These Star Wars Holochess Figures Are Unfathomably Expensive

Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth in many ways. Some rewatch the movies. Some get in costume and play with lightsabers. And 77 of them spent $4, 800 on a set of the little h olochess monsters seen in A New Hope for about five seconds.



That’s not a typo. Regal Robot charged $4, 799 for its “Deluxe Signature Edition Holochess Prop Replica” which inclu ded 10 figures of the little claymated critters, which I didn’t even know had names: Mantellian Savri p , Kintan Strider , Molator , Houjix , Ghhhk , Monnok , K’lor’slug , Ng’ok , Scrimp , and Bulbous . If you’re wondering why they’re so incredibly expensive, they’re 1:1 replicas and hand-painted and sculpted using scans of the original props, and they certainly look fantastic.

If you’re still wondering why they’re so expensive... I am, too? They’re made of resin, they’re non-pos able, and the set doesn’t even come with a holochess board, which is the only thing that makes them recognizable as the holochess creatures. Otherwise, they’ll just be vague little monsters sitting on your desk.

Still, all 77 of these Deluxe Holoches s Props sold out nearly instantly. If you wish you could have spent an inordinate amount of money on these things, there’s good news: You can still order the figures in two-packs ranging from $799 to $1199—except for ol’ Scrimp and Bulbous , who were exclusive to the Deluxe set. (The pair were originally made for but not used onscreen in A New Hope, but later popped up in Solo.) They’re also limited, so I guess they might not be available too much longer either?

On the plus side, the Dejarik table—which I cannot stress enough was not part of the $4, 800 deluxe set, and is also not a replica of the holochess table in the movie, but a regular table that has the holochess pattern on it—is available for a comparably reasonable $299 here.

