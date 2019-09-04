Image: Hero Complex Gallery

“Star Wars” and “bugs” are generally not two things you’d see in the same sentence unless that sentence is “Those Star Wars fans are really bugging me.” That’s about to change, though, with a seemingly random but equally wonderful art exhibit coming to Los Angeles this week.

The show, which is called “Arthropoda iconicus,” sees artist Richard Wilkinson create brand new species of insects, all inspired by pop culture. It opens September 6 at the Hero Complex Gallery in Los Angeles, CA.

“This project was born out of a fascination with collecting, cataloging and classifying,” Wilkinson writes in a book comprised of these creations. “It draws inspiration from classic Natural History illustration but explores the subjects that we love to collect and classify from the modern world: films, TV, video games, comics, vehicles, sneakers, brands etc.”

And while insects from all of those categories will be in the show, there’s a strong focus on Star Wars. Mainly because Wilkinson’s book is called Arthropoda Iconicus Volume I: Insects From A Far Away Galaxy, and, well, a picture is worth a thousand words, right? Can you make out what each of these are?

The show card for ‘Arthropoda iconicus’ featuring two very famous Star Wars characters...as bugs. The answers are below, but can you guess these all? 1 / 12

Give up? Well, it’s C-3P0 and R2-D2 (obviously), Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an X-Wing, Greedo, Slave-1, Cloud City, an AT-ST and AT-AT, Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, and the Death Star.

Beyond that, he’s got insects based on Studio Ghibli, Adventure Time, horror movies, Looney Tunes, you name it. All in all, there are 148 pieces in the show, each available as an 8 x 10-inch limited edition print (in a run of 250) costing $20. Plus, if you’re the first person to buy a particular print, you get a one-of-a-kind card of the same subject. And, of course, the book will be available too.

The show opens at 7:00 p.m. PST on September 6 at 1050 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, CA but, if you can’t make it out, expect all of the prints to go online September 7 around 11:00 a.m. PST on the Hero Complex website.

