An online shop called slightlywrong will finally let you strike back at over-zealous fans who have annoyingly dedicated their lives to correcting misquotes. The store sells a small collection of pop culture-inspired t-shirts that are sooo close to being accurate—but wrong enough to enrage nerdy pedants.



Movies, comic books, cartoons, and TV shows are supposed to be a fun distraction, and liking a particular property doesn’t immediately put you in competition with someone else who likes it too.

Advertisement

If there’s a hardcore fan in your life that has soured a particular film or show for you thanks to their aggressive devotion—these shirts are the perfect counter. When someone points out that your Jurassic Park incorrectly says “an adventure 65 years in the making,” you can remind them of the irrefutable wisdom of an official t-shirt, and then watch them fume as you ask them to double check their own dubious claims.

[h/t Bored Panda]