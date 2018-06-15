Photo: Disney

There’s a moment in Incredibles 2 where Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone get a blast from the past. To prove he’s a fan, Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) sings a few bars of each hero’s theme song. It’s a fun moment, but it passes, and things move on. However, if you stay for the credits of the film, you can hear the full, produced version of each of those songs. And if you’re interested, you can hear them right now!

The songs are amazing. Each was written and arranged by Alex Lacamoire, who is probably best known for his work alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton. He was also as a part of The Greatest Showman, and has won numerous Tonys and Grammys for work on In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

Lacamoire, who says he was given complete freedom by Incredibles 2 composer Michael Giacchino while writing the songs, just posted the themes on Twitter and Spotify. These will straight-up make your day. You can listen to samples below, and hear the full songs on Spotify in the links.

Advertisement

Incredibles 2 is now in theaters. Read all about the film below.

[Twitter]