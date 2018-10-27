Image: BBC

The classic Doctor Who theme song is good for a lot of things. Teasing out-there space adventures. Provoking a bit of wonder. Generating a nice mood of goofy scifi imagination. But tango? Uh, well, now we can all be the judge of that.

This performance, from the British reality show Strictly Come Dancing (think Dancing With the Stars, my dear American readers), features journalist Stacey Dooley and a dancer named Kevin dressed as the 13th Doctor and a Cyberman, respectively, doing an elaborate tango routine to the classic theme.

This video has it all, readers: a bedazzled Cyberman, a woman dancing out of a Tardis, and some wonderfully questionable lighting choices. I think this video has time travelling powers, because I’ve lost like an hour just watching it over and over again.



Is it good? Is it bad? Is it even real? I don’t have answers to these questions. You can watch, and judge for yourselves. And if this short clip isn’t enough for you, the full routine will pop up on YouTube here at some point today or tomorrow.

UPDATE 10/12 4:49PM: It’s here. The full video is a lot. Stay until the end. I promise you you’re going to want to stay until the end.