These Pop Culture Besties Are Ready To Fill Your Dwindling Wall Space

Indiana Jones and Short Round are BFFs in art by Dave Perillo. Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988

Great art might come from conflict, but friendship is important too. That’s why for their latest gallery show Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo have decided to focus on pop culture’s most famous BFFs.

BFF is the title of the new exhibit presented by Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s online right now and features over 40 brand new pop culture best friend sets by the two artists, all 4x4 inches, and sold in sets of two, three or four. We’re talking Gremlins, Goonies, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Space Jam, Star Wars, Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone. Plus, because the prints are only 4x4, you can basically put them anywhere.

Below is a small selection of pieces by both artists. First, Perillo.

Ren and Stimpy Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Space Jam Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
The Neverending Story Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Batman Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Back to the Future Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
The Iron Giant Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Shaun of the Dead Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Detective Pikachu Image : Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988

And here some pieces by Whalen.

Gremlins Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Bebop and Rocksteady Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Bart and Milhouse Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Ninja Turtles Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Chunk and Sloth Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Spongebob Squarepants Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Ghostbusters Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Harry Potter Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Jaws Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988
Futurama Image : Tom Whalen/Gallery 1988

The pricing for the show is $18 for sets of two prints , $25 for sets of three, $30 for sets of four, and $35 for the oversized ones, like Whalen’s Iron Giant. (That’s an 8x8 print with an accompanying 4x4). All editions are of 50, except the Ninja Turtle themed ones, which are of 100. Every set also has original drawings you can buy, plus there are pins, and more.

If you’re like me and your walls are just overflowing with art, but you still want to buy new stuff, this show is perfect. The sizes, the subjects, all of it. See the whole thing (and pick up a few! ) here.

