We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

These Pop Culture Besties Are Ready To Fill Your Dwindling Wall Space

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:This is Awesome
This is AwesomeTom WhalenDave PerilloGallery 1988artpostersGremlinsTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesHarry PotterJawsGhostbustersThe SimpsonsFuturama
Save
Indiana Jones and Short Round are BFFs in art by Dave Perillo.
Indiana Jones and Short Round are BFFs in art by Dave Perillo.
Image: Dave Perillo/Gallery 1988
Toys and CollectiblesAction figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.
PrevNextView All

Great art might come from conflict, but friendship is important too. That’s why for their latest gallery show Tom Whalen and Dave Perillo have decided to focus on pop culture’s most famous BFFs.

Advertisement

BFF is the title of the new exhibit presented by Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s online right now and features over 40 brand new pop culture best friend sets by the two artists, all 4x4 inches, and sold in sets of two, three or four. We’re talking Gremlins, Goonies, Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepants, Space Jam, Star Wars, Harry Potter, there’s something for everyone. Plus, because the prints are only 4x4, you can basically put them anywhere.

Below is a small selection of pieces by both artists. First, Perillo.

Advertisement

And here some pieces by Whalen.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

The pricing for the show is $18 for sets of two prints, $25 for sets of three, $30 for sets of four, and $35 for the oversized ones, like Whalen’s Iron Giant. (That’s an 8x8 print with an accompanying 4x4). All editions are of 50, except the Ninja Turtle themed ones, which are of 100. Every set also has original drawings you can buy, plus there are pins, and more.

If you’re like me and your walls are just overflowing with art, but you still want to buy new stuff, this show is perfect. The sizes, the subjects, all of it. See the whole thing (and pick up a few!) here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

This Ultra-Quiet Window Air Conditioner Has the Most Genius Design I've Ever Seen

Twitter Defends Giving David Duke a Platform: He's 'Not Currently a Member of the KKK'

The Hork-Bajir Chronicles Was One of Animorphs' Most Powerful Books

Updates From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Doom Patrol, and More