I know, I know: the film’s got a star, a director, a picture of the star in costume, the whole shebang. But I still can’t quite believe that, after years of development hell, the Uncharted movie is actually happening.
Recently, a new set of promotional pictures show stills from the in-production film, foreshadowing a treasure-hunting adventure that looks to borrow a lot of its visual vibe from the video game it’s based on. Which isn’t surprising, I suppose, but it’s the most extensive look we’ve gotten so far of the film and it’s a pleasure to see it fit the aesthetic so well.
It’s classic adventurer stuff: ancient artifacts that turn into keys, a map, and cobweb-covered statues. That map seems to converge on Africa, which might suggest the ultimate destination of our heroes in this version of the story. Or I might just not understand old maps. Either way, the movie will star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively.
The film is currently in production, after a whole lot of pain, and is set to release July 16, 2021. Which is a date that might actually be doable. We’ll, uh, see how that vaccine rollout goes.
DISCUSSION
I’m a huge fan of the games and I really don’t see the point of doing a movie on it since the games are already mocap films. Why would I want to see Uncharted without those actors, and with many characters missing? Uncharted without Elena is just not Uncharted.
That said, will I see the film? Of course I will. But not because it’s an Uncharted movie. Rather, I’ll see it because it’s an adventure film, and there aren’t enough of those. That one scene inspired by Raiders in WW84* was nice, but I’ll meed my next fix soon.
In other words, I’m seeing this despite the fact that it’s an Uncharted film, not because of it.
* Seriously, I’m not the only one who saw her going under the truck using her lasso and immediately had Raiders of the Lost Ark flashback, right?