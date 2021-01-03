We come from the future
We come from the future
Movies

These New Uncharted Pictures Confirm That This Movie Is Still Actually Happening

Julie Muncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Uncharted
UnchartedTom HollandMark WahlbergSony PicturesSony
The CGI Nathan Drake.
The CGI Nathan Drake.
Image: Sony/Naughty Dog

I know, I know: the film’s got a star, a director, a picture of the star in costume, the whole shebang. But I still can’t quite believe that, after years of development hell, the Uncharted movie is actually happening.

Recently, a new set of promotional pictures show stills from the in-production film, foreshadowing a treasure-hunting adventure that looks to borrow a lot of its visual vibe from the video game it’s based on. Which isn’t surprising, I suppose, but it’s the most extensive look we’ve gotten so far of the film and it’s a pleasure to see it fit the aesthetic so well.

It’s classic adventurer stuff: ancient artifacts that turn into keys, a map, and cobweb-covered statues. That map seems to converge on Africa, which might suggest the ultimate destination of our heroes in this version of the story. Or I might just not understand old maps. Either way, the movie will star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively.

The film is currently in production, after a whole lot of pain, and is set to release July 16, 2021. Which is a date that might actually be doable. We’ll, uh, see how that vaccine rollout goes.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

collex
collex

I’m a huge fan of the games and I really don’t see the point of doing a movie on it since the games are already mocap films. Why would I want to see Uncharted without those actors, and with many characters missing? Uncharted without Elena is just not Uncharted.

That said, will I see the film? Of course I will. But not because it’s an Uncharted movie. Rather, I’ll see it because it’s an adventure film, and there aren’t enough of those. That one scene inspired by Raiders in WW84* was nice, but I’ll meed my next fix soon.

In other words, I’m seeing this despite the fact that it’s an Uncharted film, not because of it.

* Seriously, I’m not the only one who saw her going under the truck using her lasso and immediately had Raiders of the Lost Ark flashback, right?

 