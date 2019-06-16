Image: Marvel Studios

That boy does love a costume change, doesn’t he?

A set of banners released to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home showcase all three of the costumes Spidey seems to be rocking in the new movie (blue one from Homecoming not included, as it seems to not feature all that heavily).



Advertisement

Image: Marvel Studios

As Slash Film reports, these international banners each give a good look at the costumes, from the Iron Spider look inherited from Tony Stark to the goofy commando vibe of the Stealth Suit and the sleek hotness of Spidey’s new black accents.



Advertisement

Image: Marvel Studios

Image: Marvel Studios

These are some of the clearest looks I’ve seen of these outfits, and I have to admit I’m a huge fan of all the costumes in this movie. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten very good very quickly at making great Spider-Man costumes, adapting the best stuff from the comics in ways that just work. Looking forward to seeing more.



Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out July 2nd.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.