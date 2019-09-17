Image: Mondo, Bottleneck

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

It’s rare that you can buy not one, not two, but three absolutely incredible, limited edition posters at the same time—but today is one of those days.

From now until Wednesday, you can buy a Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster by Rory Kurtz, a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse poster by Martin Ansin, and a Jaws poster by Anthony Petrie as timed edition screenprints. That means the companies releasing them will make as many as they sell, but when the sale ends, the posters won’t be printed again.

Advertisement

First up, we’ll start with The Last Jedi. The poster is called “True Enemy” and it’s by artist Rory Kurtz. It’s a 24 x 36-inch screenprint that costs $100 (because it takes 18 layers to make each poster) and it’s on sale through Wednesday, September 18 at 11:59 pm CST at this link. (A variant without titles was sold at MondoCon in Austin, but that was a run of only 225).

Image: Mondo

“I feel like there’s so much more to The Last Jedi that runs beneath the surface,” Kurtz told io9 via email. “It’s unpredictable and moody with ambitions beyond running the same story points over and over. While there’s a lot of controversy over the directions it takes, visually it jumps off the screen. And I loved the risks it took. The moment Rey and Kylo fought back to back, I was sold on it. Their arc together is the lifeblood of this new series.”

Advertisement

Next up is Jaws. The poster in question is called “Chum Chart” and it’s by artist Anthony Petrie. Now, if you think you’re having déjà vu, you aren’t. This is an update of a poster that was released in 2015. However, that poster was very limited, has long since sold out, and has since become highly collectible. And yet Petrie kept getting emails asking for a re-release. He couldn’t just do that, of course. So instead, he and the team at the Bottleneck Gallery got it officially licensed by Amblin and Universal, which meant the official title and credits could be put on. It’s also a slightly different color.

“Chum Chart” is a 36 x 24 inch screenprint that costs $50 and will be on sale through noon EST Wednesday, September 18 at this link. Here’s the poster.

Advertisement

Image: Bottleneck/Vice

Finally, here’s a gorgeous take on our favorite movie of 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Artist Martin Ansin absolutely knocked it out of the park with this vibrant, energetic interpretation of the film, filled with winks, nods, and Easter eggs. It’s a 24 x 36 inch screenprint that costs $60. It’ll be on sale until Wednesday, September 18 at 11:59 pm CST at this link.

Advertisement

Image: Mondo

If any of these posters were set to a specific number, they would have sold out in seconds. But now, if you want, you can get them all. How awesome is that?

Advertisement

Again: The Last Jedi at this link until Wednesday night, Jaws at this link until Wednesday afternoon, and Spider-Verse at this link until Wednesday night.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.