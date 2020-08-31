These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing

It’s not even September yet, but Halloween season is here. It’s been here. Who isn’t ready for spooky festivities to make the real world feel not so glum? Journey with us to Target (of all places) to find the decor that has most embraced 2020's nightmare vibes, and might just inspire some nightmares of its own.
“Rocking Ducky Doll”
This looks like what would happen if Annabelle visited that creepy abandoned playground in Chernobyl.
“Ring Around the Rosie”
What better way to celebrate 2020 than with this sinister prop evoking a nursery rhyme that some believe was inspired by the Great Plague?
“Ferris Wheel”
“Calliope music plays while the Ferris Wheel from Fun Land creaks and echoing childish laughter is heard in the background.” Emphasis ours, because clowns alone just wouldn’t be awful enough.
“Light Up Unicorn Skull”
Never realized before how terrifying a unicorn’s (er, horse’s) teeth can be.
“Lil Sweet Vengeance”
Just hand this kid all the candy you’ve got, and back away very, very slowly.
“Creepy Baby”
Imagine changing the diapers on this little one.
“Granny”
The room key and knife suggest Psycho, but only if the decaying corpse of Norma Bates had actually come to life rather than her son pretending to be her instead.
“Haunted Tree”
Suddenly that tree from Poltergeist is starting to look a lot more friendly.
“Ghostly Tricycle”
Rolls back and forth by itself, with the help of four AA batteries if no ghosts in need of some easy transportation happen to be nearby.
“Say Ahhh! Halloween Tricky Trunk Decor”
Target has a bunch of these “Tricky Trunk” car costumes, but this one’s by far the most threatening, in a sort of “step right up, I run on the blood of children!” kind of way.
