These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing

Slideshow

These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:totally normal
totally normalhalloweenDecorPropstargetHolidays
Save
This is fine.
This is fine.
Image: Target

It’s not even September yet, but Halloween season is here. It’s been here. Who isn’t ready for spooky festivities to make the real world feel not so glum? Journey with us to Target (of all places) to find the decor that has most embraced 2020's nightmare vibes, and might just inspire some nightmares of its own.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Advertisement

2 / 12

“Rocking Ducky Doll”

“Rocking Ducky Doll”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

This looks like what would happen if Annabelle visited that creepy abandoned playground in Chernobyl.

Advertisement

3 / 12

“Ring Around the Rosie”

“Ring Around the Rosie”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

What better way to celebrate 2020 than with this sinister prop evoking a nursery rhyme that some believe was inspired by the Great Plague?

Advertisement

4 / 12

“Ferris Wheel”

“Ferris Wheel”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

“Calliope music plays while the Ferris Wheel from Fun Land creaks and echoing childish laughter is heard in the background.” Emphasis ours, because clowns alone just wouldn’t be awful enough.

Advertisement

5 / 12

“Light Up Unicorn Skull”

“Light Up Unicorn Skull”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Never realized before how terrifying a unicorn’s (er, horse’s) teeth can be.

Advertisement

6 / 12

“Lil Sweet Vengeance”

“Lil Sweet Vengeance”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Just hand this kid all the candy you’ve got, and back away very, very slowly.

Advertisement

7 / 12

“Creepy Baby”

“Creepy Baby”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Imagine changing the diapers on this little one.

Advertisement

8 / 12

“Granny”

“Granny”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

The room key and knife suggest Psycho, but only if the decaying corpse of Norma Bates had actually come to life rather than her son pretending to be her instead.

Advertisement

9 / 12

“Haunted Tree”

“Haunted Tree”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Suddenly that tree from Poltergeist is starting to look a lot more friendly.

Advertisement

10 / 12

“Ghostly Tricycle”

“Ghostly Tricycle”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Rolls back and forth by itself, with the help of four AA batteries if no ghosts in need of some easy transportation happen to be nearby.

Advertisement

11 / 12

“Say Ahhh! Halloween Tricky Trunk Decor”

“Say Ahhh! Halloween Tricky Trunk Decor”

Illustration for article titled These Horrifying Halloween Decorations Encourage Extreme Social Distancing
Image: Target

Target has a bunch of these “Tricky Trunk” car costumes, but this one’s by far the most threatening, in a sort of “step right up, I run on the blood of children!” kind of way.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

12 / 12

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

DISCUSSION