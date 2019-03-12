Image: William Simpson (Insight Editions)

As Game of Thrones comes to an end, many of us find ourselves looking back to the beginning. Why did the show become so huge? What were our favorite moments? How did it all happen? Like the show itself, those are rather large questions, but the “how” is getting a suitably large answer in a new book.

io9 is excited to reveal that Insight Editions will release a four-volume, behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones series that’ll take fans through various aspects of the making of the show. They are:

Game of Thrones: The Storyboards (Spring 2019, $60), by lead storyboard artist William Simpson

The Art of Game of Thrones (Fall 2019, $75.00) The Photography of Game of Thrones (Fall 2019, $75.00), by principal unit photographer Helen Sloan

Game of Thrones: The Costumes (Fall 2019, $75.00) by costume designer Michele Clapton

The Storyboards will be released first and, as a special bonus, Insight has given us four pages of exclusive artwork to reveal. They show a small example of the detail that went not just into the book, but also the preparations for the show from the very beginning. These storyboards are from season one, episode one. And they rule. Click through to see them all.

Page 10 of Game of Thrones: The Storyboards by William Simpson Page 11 of Game of Thrones: The Storyboards by William Simpson Page 12 of Game of Thrones: The Storyboards by William Simpson Page 13 of Game of Thrones: The Storyboards by William Simpson 1 / 4

The book doesn’t have storyboards from every scene of every episode, of course. It’s a curated collection of “pivotal moments” and “early conceptual art.” Also, it will not include season eight (though it’s unclear whether the other books will or will not at this time).

Here’s the cover image.

Image: Insight Editions

If you’re interested in The Storyboards, here’s a preorder link. It’s out May 28.

