Image: HBO

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Christmas sweaters are the pinnacle of seasonal kitsch. They’re terrible, brightly colored, and make everyone look ridiculous. I adore them. These Game of Thrones Christmas sweaters, courtesy of Target? Chef’s kiss.

Via Pop Sugar, I’ve learned that Game of Thrones-branded Christmas sweaters are currently being sold by Target, for those of us who want to merge our pop culture obsessions with looking like walking candy canes.



Advertisement

There’s this one, which comically (?) merges a popular Christmas song with the Night King:



Image: via Target

Or this one, which is more than a little optimistic for a Westeros Christmas:



Image: via Target

Advertisement

And, of course, this one, for those of us who like puns but don’t enjoy trying:



Image: via Target

None of these sweaters are really caked in enough royal blood to be proper Game of Thrones holiday representatives, but they sure are delightful, for incredibly tacky varieties of delightful. I don’t recommend you buy these. But if you do, send me pictures.



Advertisement

Game of Thrones returns for its final season next year, sometime.

