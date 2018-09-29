Image: Marvel Studios

Thor’s lightning-wielding, Thanos-threatening axe is quite a weapon. And these fans take the process of making it reality very seriously.

The creators at The Hacksmith, in their Make It Real series, go beyond cosplay weapons and build detailed, real-life replica. Cool stuff, in other words. Now, they’re taking on Thor’s Stormbreaker from Avengers: Infinity War, and in the first part of a series on the weapon they show off the detailed process of creating the axe blade.

From computer design files to plasma-cut steel, the process of forging Stormbreaker, while not involving any alien suns, is impressive, and a blast to watch. If you ever got a kick out of the Mythbusters building some wild prop, this is a video for you. Check it out below.