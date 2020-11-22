Go go Power Rangers. Image : 20th Century Fox

The original Power Rangers movie was a fully Americanized production based on Japanese sentai, and it went a little hog wild with it. Now, some of its most distinctive—and possibly controversial—props are up for auction: the costumes.

Yes, those costumes, which trade out the comfy-looking padded tracksuits of the original outfits for more complicated, armored, very-American versions. Which, to me, as a youth, still looked really cool. I’m honestly not sure if other people agreed with me or not, or how people feel about these. But they’re up for auction, and a new video on Adam Savage’s Tested YouTube channel has the curator of the auction showing them off.

Courtesy of the Prop Store, the video features several costumes from the film, including varieties that were never seen by audiences. These include helmet variants without visors or mouthpieces , apparently part of an experiment to let audiences see more of the actors’ faces. Which would have looked incredibly strange, in the midst of what is honestly already a pretty weird movie. These costumes have clearly aged, but they’re still very interesting and carefully constructed props. Maybe not ready for cosplay, but definitely neat for display.

The Prop Store auction runs the 1st and 2nd of December, in case you’re wealthy and want to collect some Power Rangers stuff.



