These Car Dudes Turn Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine Into a Monster

Scooby and the gang in the Mystery Machine. Image : Warner Bros.

I don’t know much about cars. But I do know Scooby-Doo. And I know the Mystery Machine is the rockin’-est, mystery-solvin’-est van around. So when these mechanics decide to have some fun with a van painted to look like the Mystery Machine, I can see the appeal.

In this video from Cleetus McFarland, the creator and his crew of car boys decide, for some reason, to refurbish a Mystery Machine and put a turbo rotary engine. I don’t know much about cars, but this is, so far as I can tell, an engine meant for a race car, not a mystery-solving van. At any rate, the experiment is neat and ridiculous, especially if you’re interested in cars at all. Or if you just like seeing people do incredibly ridiculous things with your Scooby-Doo nostalgia.

This is a four-part series of work and experimentation, but I’m linking here to the fourth part, where McFarland’s crew actually gets the van up and running. It’s loud, and not practical. But those ghosts will almost certainly not be outrunning Scooby. If the van doesn’t blow up first.

