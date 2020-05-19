We come from the future
We come from the future
Toys and Collectibles

These Bill & Ted Toys Are Anything But Bogus

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Bill And Ted
Bill And TedBill and Ted's Bogus JourneyAlex Winterkeanu reevestoysIncendiumBill and Ted's Excellent AdventureBill And Ted Face The Music
4
WYLD STALLYNS!
Image: Orion Pictures
You’ve got the Excellent Adventure. It seems only right there’s a Bogus Journey too.

Following up on last year’s reveal of toys based on Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, io9 is excited to announce that Incendium Online will soon be making toys based on Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. They include Ted “Theodore” Logan, Bill S. Preston, Esq., and this time, there’s even a Time Traveling Phone Booth. You can see the Ted sculpt below, followed by Bill and one angle on the Phone Booth.

No way? YES WAY! Bill &amp; Ted’s Bogus Journey Toys are here.
Image: All images Incendium
We’re totally action figures!
The door opens and closes and it’s in scale with the figures, so they both fit inside.
And here are photos of the packaging which, as with the Excellent Adventure toys, mimics that classic Toy Biz ’90s style. Notice the guitar accessories. Perfect to shoot your band Wyld Stallyns into legend.

Illustration for article titled These iBill Ted/i Toys Are Anything But Bogus
The Bogus Journey toys are up for preorder right now at this link. That’s also where you can get the Excellent Adventure toys and a whole slew of other cool Bill & Ted merchandise. Perfect to either wear to watch Bill & Ted Face the Music if it comes out this year, or to help ease the pain if it gets delayed.

Correction: The figures do fit inside the phone booth so we updated that, and here’s a photo to prove it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. 

