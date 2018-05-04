Photo: Kong On Broadway

The Eighth Wonder of the World, King Kong, is coming to Broadway and three artists are giving him a royal welcome.

Artists Laurent Durieux, Francesco Francavilla, and Olly Moss have each created beautiful, evocative posters for the upcoming Broadway musical, King Kong: Alive on Broadway, all three of which are going to be used in the show’s promotion and are being given away in New York area comic shops on Free Comic Book Day (tomorrow, May 5). Check them all out below.

Durieux, Francavilla, and Moss are acclaimed pop culture artists known from their work in comics, video games, movies, and books, as well as the art world. Each has a very unique, distinct style, represented perfectly with these posters.



The posters are pretty awesome on their own, but it seems like they won’t even compare to the 20-foot high, 2,000-pound Kong that’ll star in the upcoming musical. King Kong: Alive on Broadway is apparently a “contemporary take” on the story but will still follow a young actress and filmmaker to a remote island where they discover, capture, and then display Kong himself.

King Kong: Alive on Broadway is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and features a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice). It opens in November.

For more information, visit KingKongBroadway.com.