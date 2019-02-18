Last week, I asked you—yes you, or at least, the plural you that is the io9 readership—to tell me your favorite spaceship reveals in sci-fi and pop culture at large, that grand moment when an iconic ship comes into the scene for the very first time. And boy howdy, did you tell me about a lot of good spaceships.
While I still stand by my own pick of seeing the Normandy SR2 for the first time in Mass Effect 2, you all had some fantastic selections, creating a veritable smörgåsbord of spectacular spaceship images to choose from. In no particular order, here’s just a few of your very favorite spaceship reveals.
The Enterprise Refit in Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Advertisement
The Tantive IV and the Star Destroyer at the beginning of Star Wars: A New Hope...
... Or the fact there’s always a bigger ship, in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Advertisement
The Protector is real in Galaxy Quest
The Red Dwarf gets a scrub in the Red Dwarf opening titles
Advertisement
The UNSC Infinity launches in Halo 4
The countdown in Thunderbirds
Advertisement
The Enterprise-A’s surprise unveiling in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
The Shadow Ships in Babylon 5
Advertisement
The Serenity freefalls into view in Serenity
The garbage will do in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Advertisement
The terrifyingly beautiful Cygnus in The Black Hole
The Tachi (nee Rocinante) makes its escape in The Expanse
Advertisement
The Pegasus swoops in Battlestar Galactica
The Gallifreyan Space Station (and the TARDIS) in Doctor Who’s “Trial of a Time Lord”
Advertisement
There were plenty more great choices discussed in the comments, so head on over to the original thread to see more. Don’t see your particular favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.
Advertisement