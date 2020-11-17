We come from the future
We come from the future
Television

These Are the Last New Supernatural Episode Photos You Might Ever See

Beth Elderkin
Filed to:supernatural
supernaturalcwjensen acklesJared Padalecki
The Winchesters are at it again, one last time.
Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW

After 15 seasons on the air, Supernatural is finally ending this week. That sentence almost sounds unreal—like you can’t even make your mouth form the words. But in case you were needing a bit more proof, the CW has released a string of new photos from the season finale. Get ready for lots of standing around in denim.

The CW has unveiled the final look at Supernatural’s series finale, “Carry On”—named after the show’s unofficial theme song, “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas. Dean and Sam Winchester, played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, will see their epic mission to hunt monsters and save humanity come to an end. Here’s a peek both in front of and behind the scenes of the long-awaited series conclusion.

It’s a story several years in the making—one that was supposed to conclude earlier this year but ended up getting delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But you can’t keep Supernatural down, not even with covid-19. It’ll carry on until it can’t carry on anymore.

Supernatural’s series finale airs on November 19. And even though this is the last we’ll ever see of the Winchesters, Ackles isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He’s joined the cast of Amazon Studios’ The Boys for season three.

Beth Elderkin

DISCUSSION