Beth Elderkin
Filed to:the mandalorian
The Child is with us always.
Image: Hot Topic

The Mandalorian is set to return with season two on October 30, but it’s never too early to prepare for the Child’s arrival. Hot Topic and Her Universe have unveiled a bunch of new Mandalorian outfits and accessories, and we’re abuzz with excitement. After all, it is the way.

Hot Topic’s The Mandalorian collection features clothing, accessories, and shoulder pauldrons for every type of Star Wars fan. Prices start at $18 for shirts and other outfits, while accessories run anywhere from $5 to $40 for, get this, a tree skirt with the Child’s face all over it. It wouldn’t be Life Day without it. We’ve pulled out some of the highlights.

The Child Girls Hoodie

The Child Girls Hoodie

Image: Hot Topic

Her Universe knows how to give us what we want, which is to make us feel like we’re Baby Yoda traipsing the galaxy with the Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Plush Union Suit

The Mandalorian Plush Union Suit

Image: Hot Topic

The Child can be pajamas, a sleeping bag, or a Halloween costume. The options are endless!

The Child Corduroy Skirtall

The Child Corduroy Skirtall

Image: Hot Topic

One of the hardest parts about carrying around the Child is that he’s big enough to get kind of heavy after awhile (while still being utterly adorable). This skirtall fixes that problem by making him pocket-sized.

The Child Yearbook Portrait Shirt

The Child Yearbook Portrait Shirt

Image: Hot Topic

This model is giving all of us the side-eye for immediately wanting to buy this shirt. And he would be right.

Bounty Hunter Skater Dress

Bounty Hunter Skater Dress

Image: Hot Topic

Looks way more comfortable than the armor.

The Child Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress

The Child Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress

Image: Hot Topic

Give me all the oversized shirts with Baby Yoda on them. Please and thank you.

The Child Shoulder Accessory

The Child Shoulder Accessory

Image: Hot Topic

That’s right: Hot Topic is selling a Baby Yoda Pauldron.

The Child Dog Costume

The Child Dog Costume

Image: Hot Topic

Your dog will hate this costume, but the 10 seconds they’re wearing it will be the happiest of your life.

The Child Christmas Lights T-Shirt

The Child Christmas Lights T-Shirt

Image: Hot Topic

Now we’re getting to the holiday stuff. Happy Life Day!

The Child and Mando Ornament Set

The Child and Mando Ornament Set

Image: Hot Topic

Whoever swaps out their nativity’s Baby Jesus with this Baby Yoda ornament automatically wins Christmas.

Chibi Child Snow Globe

Chibi Child Snow Globe

Image: Hot Topic

I’m a sucker for snow globes, and this one just went to the top of my list.

The Child Holiday Tree Skirt

The Child Holiday Tree Skirt

Image: Hot Topic

And finally, what’s Life Day without a tree skirt with “Unknown Species” written all over it. ‘Tis the season, yes?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

