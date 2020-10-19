The Child is with us always. Image : Hot Topic

The Mandalorian is set to return with season two on October 30, but it’s never too early to prepare for t he Child’s arrival. Hot Topic and Her Universe have unveiled a bunch of new Mandalorian outfits and accessories, and we’re abuzz with excitement. After all, it is the way.

Hot Topic’s The Mandalorian collection features clothing, accessories, and shoulder pauldrons for every type of Star Wars fan. Prices start at $18 for shirts and other outfits, while accessories run anywhere from $5 to $40 for, get this, a tree skirt with t he Child’s face all over it. It wouldn’t be Life Day without it. We’ve pulled out some of the highlights.