There's Still Hope for Rian Johnson's Star Wars Trilogy

Spider-Man 3 recruits a Succession alum. John Carpenter ponders a sequel to The Fog. Kong goes bananas in more Godzilla vs. Kong footage. Truth Seekers is no more. Plus, what’s next on Resident Alien and Snowpiercer. Spoilers, away!



Star Wars

In an interview with Sariah Wilson, Rian Johnson purportedly re-iterated that his Star Wars trilogy is still happening, but he is currently focusing on other projects.

Peter Pan & Wendy

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Rebecca Hall has joined Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy as Mary Darling “an empathetic, beautiful, and English woman who lives with her family in the early 1900s and strives to make Wendy understand the importance of growing up and attending boarding school.”

Spider-Man 3

Murphy’s Multiverse alleges Succession’s Arian Moayed has joined the cast of Spider-Man 3 as an unnamed “detective. ” The actor has reportedly “already filmed some scenes.”

The Fog 2

In a recent interview with NME, John Carpenter stated “there’s been talk of a sequel to The Fog” and “a bunch” of his other movies. They “just haven’t happened yet” for “various reasons.”

There’s been talk of a sequel to The Fog. There’s been talk of sequels for a bunch of my movies. They just haven’t happened yet because of various reasons. But yeah, we’ve talked about them and I’m open to them.

Mission: Impossible 7 & 8

According to Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram, Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 will no longer film back-to-back due to ongoing covid-19 concerns.

“What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well.” - Antoine De Saint Exupery Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corps and all of our incredible military personnel. And, of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again. Now back to London for a few finishing touches. All aboard for our greatest challenge yet...

Army of the Dead

Empire has a new photo of Matthias Schweighöfer and Dave Bautista in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Photo : Netflix

Godzilla vs Kong

Kong’s enormous fist pastes Godzilla upside his comparatively tiny snoot—the meanie!—in the latest trailer.

Truth Seekers

According to Nick Frost, Truth Seekers has been canceled at Amazon after one season.

Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season. Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases — so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell, stories that will remain untold. If you liked the show, thank you. I really, really appreciate your support. And if you didn’t, well, are you happy now? Happy now?

Twisted Metal: The Animated Series

The Illuminerdi also reports Will Arnett is “set for a cameo voiceover role” as the clown-themed ice cream truck, Sweet Tooth, in the upcoming Twisted Metal animated series. It remains unclear if Arnett will also voice the truck’s driver, a clown with a flaming head named Needles Kane.

Snowpiercer

Layton and Miss Audrey “make a risky play for Big Alice” in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry makes an unusual joke about the Sheriff’s genitalia in a new clip from this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

