There's Still Hope for Attack the Block 2

The Flash movie has lost its Henry Allen. Get a look at the Mortal Kombat movie’s take on Kabal in new footage. Marc Webb teams up with Seth Grahame-Smith for a new R.L. Stine adaptation at Disney. Plus, what’s coming on Batwoman and Van Helsing. To me, my spoilers!



The Flash

THR reports Billy Crudup has dropped out of The Flash as Henry Allen, Barry’s wrongfully incarcerated father framed for the murder of his wife, Nora. At the same time, Maribel Verdu has just joined the film as the late Nora Allen.

Attack the Block 2

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Cornish revealed he recently discussed Attack the Block sequel ideas with John Boyega “until it was so dark we couldn’t see each other.”

We’re working on it at the moment. John Boyega was round at my place a few weeks ago and we sat in the garden — socially distanced — talking about story ideas until it was so dark we couldn’t see each other. So, yeah, we’re working on that.

Black Widow

More never-before-seen stills have surfaced from the perpetually delayed Black Widow—currently planned for a May 7 theatrical release.

Godzilla vs Kong

King makes a promise to protect his new friends in the latest TV spot

Meanwhile, IGN has a new IMAX poster that’s basically “now kiiiiissssss!”

In the Earth

There’s a new poster for Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth, now scheduled for an April 30, 2021 theatrical release. The review of a site you may be familiar with just happens to be quoted on it...

Photo : NEON

Mortal Kombat

A new Mortal Kombat TV spot has our first look at Kabal.

Ragdoll

Katy Keene herself, Lucy Hale, will star in Ragdoll, AMC’s upcoming serial killer drama about six murder victims who’ve been “dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed the Ragdoll.” According to Variety, Hale will play Lake Edmunds, “a new recruit to the unit assigned to investigate this gruesome situation.”

Outlander

TV Line reports Starz has renewed Outlander for a seventh season.

Just Beyond

THR reports The Amazing’s Spider-Man’s Marc Webb will team with Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’s Seth Grahame-Smith for an eight-episode anthology series at Disney+ based on R.L. Stine’s comic book series, Just Beyond.

Supergirl

Supergirl goes after Lex Luthor in the synopsis for her season six premiere, “Rebirth. ”

SEASON PREMIERE - As Braniac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turn her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team - Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair) and Braniac - to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert ROvner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes (#601).

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Batwoman takes on Gotham’s “biggest foe” in the synopsis for “Rule #1" airing March 28.

THE CHOICES WE MAKE - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham’s biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan’s feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) puts her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane. Also starring Dougray Scott and Meagan Tandy. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Maya Houston (#209). Original airdate 3/28/2021.

Meanwhile, Batwoman makes it to Coryana in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Survived Much Worse. ”

The Flash

The Flash meets Psych in the synopsis for “Fear Me” — the fifth episode of season six.

When a powerful new villain, Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer), channels and amplifies everyone’s fears in order to wreak havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes, with Cecile’s (Danielle Nicolet) help, that he must face his own worst fear in order to beat this new threat. Meanwhile, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) is surprised when Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) from the Governor’s Municipal Logistics Commission drops into CCPD for a visit. Iris (Candice Patton) warns her father to dig deeper on why Kristen is actually there. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Frost argue about how to live their lives.

Riverdale

It’s parent-teacher night at Riverdale High in the synopsis for “The Pincushion Man” airing March 31.

While preparing for the school’s Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors. Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#510). Original airdate 3/31/2021.

Charmed

Harry and Mel “detangle an ancient feud” in the synopsis for “99 Problems But a Witch Ain’t 1. ”

Macy (Madeleine Mantock) reels from an encounter with the Shea Group and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) uses her psych background to get to the bottom of it; Harry (Rupert Evans) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) must detangle an ancient feud.

Meanwhile, the Charmed Ones house turns into “some kind of Hell-maze” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Witch Way Out. ”

Nancy Drew

Nancy investigates a local florist in the synopsis for “The Spell of the Burning Bridge” airing March 31.

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) picks up a new investigating job involving the local florist and is pleasantly surprised when Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla) is able to offer some assistance. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) receives a cryptic text message. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#210). Original airdate 3/31/2021.

The Walking Dead

Princess is taken captive in clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

American Gods

The Gods bury Odin in the trailer for next week’s season finale of American Gods, “Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree. ”

Clarice

Clarice has dinner with the woman she rescued from Buffalo Bill in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Can’t Let Go. ”

Van Helsing

Finally, Syfy has released a new trailer for the final season of Van Helsing.

