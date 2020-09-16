There's Something Scary for Everyone in These Four New 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Trailers

Filed to: Welcome to the Blumhouse

A scene from Nocturne, o ne of the upcoming “ Welcome to Blumhouse” movies. Screenshot : YouTube

Blumhouse has four new thrillers coming to Amazon Prime next month and while you’ve already seen a quick tease, now you can dive a bit deeper. If you dare.

The series is called “ Welcome to the Blumhouse” and will start October 6. That day Black Box and The Lie will debut, followed on October 13 by Evil Eye and Nocturne. Each of the films, and the four more that will follow next year , are linked by a unique pers pective on family and or love through the thriller and horror genres.

So what exactly are these films about? What do they look like? Blumhouse dropped a teaser of all four a few weeks back, but now the full trailers are here , so we’ll share them in the order you’ll get to see them.

Here’s Black Box, which stars Mamoudou Athie (Underwater, Jurassic World 3) and Phylicia Rashad (Creed) and was directed by directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour.

Next is The Lie which stars Peter Sarsgaard (Green Lantern) and Joey King (The Conjuring) and is directed by Veena Sud.

Those are on October 6. On October 13 is Evil Eye, directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani and starring Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones) and Sunita Mani (Glow).

And finally, my favorite of the bunch: Nocturne, written and directed by Zu Quirke, and starring Madison Iseman (Jumanji) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

Which one are you most excited to see ?

